Premier League legend Čech signs with Belfast Giants as temporary emergency cover

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed that legendary Premier League goalkeeper and current Oxford City Stars goalie Petr Čech has joined the club on loan as temporary emergency cover.

No stranger to Belfast, or in fact the men in teal, Čech iced in April 2023 as part of a purpose-built Belfast Giants All-Stars roster that took part in The Odyssey Trust’s Hockey Can’t Stop Tour game at The SSE Arena, Belfast.

The one-off international game against Ukrainian side Dnipro Kherson raised over £65,000 for Ukrainian Hockey Dream – the registered charity of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re very appreciative of the support of both the Oxford City Stars and Petr himself. Petr is a highly decorated athlete, who knows what it takes to perform at the highest level, so his support during this loan period will be invaluable.”

The former Arsenal and Chelsea goalkeeper played over 440 Premier League games during a decorated 15-year career – winning four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League, and Europa League – before retiring from professional football in 2019.