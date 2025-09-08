Ryan Smith had no hesitations signing on to become a Belfast Giant

Having had the chance to experience Belfast as part of a University of Maine team in the Friendship Four tournament forward Ryan Smith had no hesitations signing up for the Belfast Giants.

The 28-year-old joins the Giants from Selber Wölfe of Germany’s DEL2, where he posted 30 points (13 goals and 17 assists) in 26 regular season games last year. Prior to his time in Europe, the Virginia native had spent four seasons with the Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL, tallying 131 points across 227 games.

He explained: “When I finished my season with in Germany with Selber Wolfe in the DEL2, I had made the move to Europe halfway through last season after starting Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL.

“Then with normal contract talks with my agent working with different teams and leagues over the summer months. The opportunity came up that allowed me to move to Belfast.

“I had already played at the SSE in the Friendship Four when I was at the University of Maine. I had lots of good memories of that tournament and the time that I got to spend in Belfast and at the SSE Arena.

“So when that approach came along to move over here and play with the Belfast Giants I jumped onboard when I got the chance.”

Smith agrees that Friendship Four is an amazing tournament which helps to introduce a lot of North American prospects to the potential of making the move to Europe.

He said: “Growing up in the States and playing college hockey, you don't really think about the UK having such a good league setup that it does have.

“The league is so very popular and that Friendship Four let's you see that. I had heard about various pro leagues not only in the United States but also Europe in general too.

“That tournament allows college players to see the facilities, the fans and of course the city of Belfast too.

“It really opens your eyes to the prospect of playing in the UK and you might not get that without the Friendship Four tournament.

When the approach was made, I didn't have to think twice, I wanted to sign up with the Giants and see how I can contribute to team.

“So the tournament definitely had a positive influence on my decision to move to Belfast.”

Smith believes that his time in Germany will allow him to adjust to playing in the CHL and EIHL.

He said: “I think that half season in Germany has allowed me to get use to the bigger ice surface that is played on here in Europe, its a bit bigger than what I would be used to back in North America.

“Having got myself used to the ice here will put in good standing for the season ahead with the Giants I think.

“I have also had a chance to adjust to the European style of hockey too when I was in Germany.

“But having said that, the way they play in Germany is little different from how we play here in the UK, the EIHL appears to be a little more physical that they hockey played in Germany, it is has more of an American style of hockey but just on bigger ice surface.

“They are adjustments that every players has to make when they are changes teams and leagues.”

Smith is confident that the chemistry in the Giants' locker-room is growing each game they play.

He said: “The team is definitely starting to gel together, it is still early on. We have had some team building activities, we got to climb Slieve Donard in the Mourne Mountains and we have also had a chance experience the town together.

“The two exhibition games against Stavanger Oilers and the two Champions League games have also been great opportunities for team-building.

“I think the group is really start to come together and I have no doubt that team-building will continue throughout this season.

“We have a really good group of guys in the locker-room that is made up with a handful of returnees who have been here for a while and who have been helping the new guys settle into Belfast.”