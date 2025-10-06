Scott Conway excited to play more games against ‘best in Europe’

The Belfast Giants’ focus this week returns to the Champions Hockey League (CHL).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After disappointing results on the last Swiss roadtrip, the Giants will be eager to get a win under belt on Wednesday when the play SC Bern in their fifth CHL game.

After the game against SC Bern they have one CHL game left when the play Brynäs IF from Sweden visit the SSE Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward Scott Conway is excited about getting to play more games in the CHL.

Belfast Giants’ Scott Conway (#10) with Glasgow Clan's Jason Fram (#58) and Sami Aittokallio (#74) at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo William Cherry/Presseye

He said: “I have really enjoyed playing in the CHL. The one thing that I have really noticed is that the pace of play is very fast, its very competitive and its really exciting to play in.

“You get to play against what are probably some of the better players in Europe, they are probably some of the best that we will every get to play.

“And it is so important that you bring your A game to competing against the teams in the CHL and if you don’t they will make you pay for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any mistake in the CHL can cost you a game and so you have to limit as much as you can their chances, especially against those teams who will make you pay.”

Conway agrees that while some of the results have gone against the Giants, they can be proud of the effort that they have put in to the games up to now.

He said: “I think there were a couple of games that we have already played in the CHL that we would have liked to come out with a win.

“At least two of our previous games should have been wins for us. Unfortunately the results didn’t go our way, it is a game of hockey after all, sometimes you want to win and then just one bad bounce of the puck spoils it all. It’s sad that a bad bounce can determine a game in that manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have found that the Swiss teams that we have played so far have been very good opponents. We are going to have to be completely dialled in for the game against SC Bern.”

Conway agrees that there are a lot of lessons that the Giants can take from the CHL for their domestic campaign.

He said: “You can learn a lot from those CHL games, mistakes that can be made in the CHL can be learned so that they aren't made in the Challenge Cup and the league.

“The CHL for sure does challenge you and it puts you in a position where you might not be used to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so used to always top of our table, it gives you motivation to continually improve your game which can only be a good thing for any player.

“It exposes you a little to adversity and that’s something that we needed.”

Assistant coach George Awada is looking forward to travelling back to Switzerland.

He said: “We have played some decent hockey in the CHL in the games that we have had so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now a couple of weeks along the line and have had more time together as a team. We have also played a lot more games in the Challenge Cup too.”

He added: “The guys are starting to gel which is always good to see happening. There is definitely much more team cohesion.

“We will all be pulling together for the game against SC Bern. They are going to be another very high skilled team.”