Sean Norris excited to be returning to the Belfast Giants for new season

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have announced yet another name for the 2023/4 roster and this time it is the re-signing of 23-year-old forward Sean Norris.

Norris, who spent the 2022/23 season on a two-way contract with the Belfast Giants and National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) side Milton Keynes Lightning, started his career with Bracknell Bees, before making the move to the Czech Republic, where he iced for IHC Písek and HC Dukla Jihlava between 2016 and 2018. Before making the move to Belfast ahead of the 2022/23 season, Norris also made appearances for Slough Jets and Basingstoke Bison.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Stena Line Belfast Giants, said: “We’re delighted that Sean has agreed to return to Belfast for the 2023/24 season. Last year, Sean really grew in confidence, both during his time with the Giants and Milton Keynes Lightning, and he’s developing into a great all-round player. I am excited to work with Sean again and look forward to seeing what he can do during a full season as a Belfast Giant.”

During his time with Milton Keynes Lightning, Norris notched an impressive 187 points in 117 games in all competitions, including 37 points in 21 NIHL Cup games throughout the 2022/23 season. Norris tallied six points in 11 appearances for the Giants over the course of the treble-winning campaign, contributing two vital goals in the Giants’ playoff semi-final against the Nottingham Panthers.

Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Commenting on his return to Belfast, Sean Norris said: “I absolutely loved my first taste of teal in 2022/23 and am really excited to have re-joined the roster for the upcoming season. There’s something special about playing hockey in Belfast, and when the opportunity to come back arose, I couldn’t say yes fast enough.

“Last season was one for the record books, and I’m excited to help defend the club’s three titles however I can. I can’t wait to hit the ice for the first time at The SSE Arena, Belfast and feel the electric atmosphere that our fans create each and every game.”

