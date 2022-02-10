Stalwart Garside makes 800th EIHL appearance

The 32-year old Scot has been with the Giants since 2010, joining from Edinburgh where he spent four seasons in the EIHL.
He has represented Great Britain at U18, U20 and senior level, clocking up over 40 caps for the national team.
As an EIHL player, Garside has won three EIHL league championships and two Challenge Cups, as well as being part of the Nottingham side that won the 2021 Elite Series.
Garside is only the seventh player to pass the 800 game mark in the league’s history.
The full list of players to achieve this milestone is as follows:
1081 Jonathan Phillips*
1019 Matthew Myers*
927 Mark Richardson*
811 Jason Hewitt
811 Ashley Tait
801 Russ Cowley
800 Mark Garside*
*still active in the EIHL