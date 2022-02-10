Stalwart Garside makes 800th EIHL appearance

Carl Frampton presents Mark Garside with a jersey on his 800th game ahead of last Saturday’s fixture in Belfast. He is only the seventh player in league history to make this milestone

The 32-year old Scot has been with the Giants since 2010, joining from Edinburgh where he spent four seasons in the EIHL.

He has represented Great Britain at U18, U20 and senior level, clocking up over 40 caps for the national team.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As an EIHL player, Garside has won three EIHL league championships and two Challenge Cups, as well as being part of the Nottingham side that won the 2021 Elite Series.

Belfast Giants' Mark Garside during his 800th EIHL game against the Cardiff Devils at the SSE Arena

Garside is only the seventh player to pass the 800 game mark in the league’s history.

The full list of players to achieve this milestone is as follows:

1081 Jonathan Phillips*

1019 Matthew Myers*

927 Mark Richardson*

811 Jason Hewitt

811 Ashley Tait

801 Russ Cowley

800 Mark Garside*