Belfast Giants’ forward Steve Owre said he was delighted to be able to contribute to the Giants’ 5-1 victory against the Coventry Blaze last weekend.

“Coming off an emotional one last Wednesday in the Challenge Cup, it was great to keep winning tonight against Coventry,” he said.

“I was proud of the boys in the way that they battled against Coventry and we were able to get the two points which were available.”

Owre was delighted to be able to provide two goals and a couple of assists in the game.

Belfast Giant Steve Owre. Picture: Darryl Armitage

He remarked: “It was really good to get those goals tonight. Sometimes you have those chances and the puck won’t go into the back of the net. Right now they are going in for me. I am just happy to be able to contribute in anyway that I can, so my plan is definitely keep going.”

Looking back at the two goals that he scored against the Blaze on Saturday, Owre said: “It was good plays from my line-mates which helped to create those two goals.

“In the first Goody got the puck to the net and it popped out, I was able to get on to the loose puck and I was able to put it home.

“In the second goal were on the powerplay, we have been really strong on the powerplay as of late and again my teammate Cons was able to find me and I was able to slam it home.”

Owre says that he has really settled into the line-up of the Giants and is now comfortably contributing to the top line.

He said: “ I feel like I have been improving as the season has progressed. Like I said, sometimes goals aren't going into, but that's not the case at the moment.

“We have nine games left in the regular season now, we have already taken one trophy and we will be looking at taking the championship at the end of the season. It's important that we keep on riding this wave.”

Reflecting on the Challenge Cup win, Owre said: “We really celebrated after that win and we deserved to. But you have to be a pro about it and get back into our play-off mode. We wanted to have a good start against Coventry tonight and I thought we did that for sure.”