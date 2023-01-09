Swede Henrik Eriksson signs for Belfast Giants

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed the signing of Swedish centreman/winger, Henrik Eriksson, to the team for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

26-year-old Eriksson will don the #91 jersey in Belfast and is set to arrive in town off the back of a successful-so-far season with Norwegian side, Lillehammer, posting 14 goals and 16 assists in 29 games, good for 30 points.

Eriksson is well-travelled in his hockey career to date – with an extensive suite of experience across varying countries and leagues. Starting off in Sweden between 2011-2017, Eriksson iced for reputable teams such asSödertälje SK J20and Mora IK, before progressing further afield to play in the likes of Austria and Italy in the Alps Hockey League, and most recently, Norwegian outfits Ringerike and Lillehammer.

No stranger to Belfast, or the Giants, Eriksson visited these shores in 2018/19 during his time with Ritten Sport to face the Belfast Giants in the IIHF Continental Cup Group E semi-final clash at The SSE Arena, Belfast, where the Giants emerged victorious with a 6-2 win.

Anticipating his arrival in Belfast, Eriksson said:“I’mlooking forward to arriving in Belfast and getting to work.I’veheardgreat thingsabout the Elite Ice Hockey League, and the Giants, too, sothat’sexciting. When I played at the Giants’ home arena in 2018, the atmosphere and facilities were amazing - I can’t wait to get back.

“In terms of my plans for the rest of the season; I hope to get my head down, make some key plays on the ice, and ultimately, get the puck past the opposing goalies and into the back of the net – and have fun while doing so.”

Speaking of the signing of Henrik Eriksson, head coach Adam Keefe said: “We’re excited to welcome Henrik to the team. He’s a skilled player that can skate and really shoot the puck. Bringing in a player like Henrik, who was putting up some good numbers this season in Norway and playing with confidence, we hope can help add to our offensive output.

“Eriksson played for Ritten back in the 2018 Continental Cup clash versus the Giants which helped land him here today, as he is excited to play in front of the fans for the Giants this time around.”