Testimonial for Belfast Giants legend Adam Keefe has been confirmed for June 2025

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have announced a special testimonial game in honour of Adam Keefe, a cornerstone of the team and a true icon of ice hockey in Belfast.

The game will celebrate Keefe’s remarkable contributions, both on and off the ice, as a player, captain, and head coach, marking over a decade of dedication to the Giants and the local community.

Scheduled for Sunday 8 June 2025, the one-of-a-kind game will take place at The SSE Arena, Belfast, where fans, teammates, and ice hockey enthusiasts alike will gather to pay tribute to Keefe’s enduring legacy.

The testimonial game will feature Giants’ legends, special guests, and an array of fun, family-friendly activities, ensuring an unforgettable night for all in attendance.

Steve Thornton, group head of hockey and commercial at The Odyssey Trust, said: “This testimonial is a well-deserved recognition of Adam’s extraordinary career and his unwavering commitment to the club and city.

“Adam embodies the heart and soul of the Belfast Giants, and this game will be a celebration of everything he has accomplished throughout his playing and coaching career.

“Adam’s influence on the Belfast Giants extends beyond wins and championships.

“His leadership, determination, and character have set the standard for what it means to be a Giant, and this testimonial is a fitting tribute to a man who has given so much to the team and community.”

Adam Keefe first joined the Belfast Giants as a player ahead of the 2011/12 season, quickly earning a reputation as a fearless leader and a relentless competitor.

His unmatched work ethic and passion for the sport made him a fan favourite and a respected figure across the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL).

During his time as a player, Keefe won his first EIHL title in his debut season for the Giants before being crowned EIHL Erhardt Conference champion in 2012/13 and, again, Elite League champion the following season.

Commenting on the testimonial game, Adam Keefe said: “It’s an incredible honour to receive a testimonial game by the Belfast Giants. The club, the fans, and the city itself have been such a massive part of my life, on and off the ice, and I’m proud to call Belfast my home.

“I’m truly humbled by this recognition and look forward to celebrating this special occasion with friends, family, and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey here in Belfast.”

Keefe’s impact has continued to grow since transitioning into a coaching role, having led the Giants to eight pieces of silverware – four Challenge Cups, three Elite League titles, and one Elite League Playoff title – in seven seasons, helping to solidify him as the club’s most successful Head Coach in history. Belfast’s position as an EIHL powerhouse.

A patron of Autism NI, Keefe’s contribution off the ice has been equally as influential, supporting several local charitable organisations and partaking in several of the club’s community-focused programmes during his tenure in Belfast.

Ticket information and player announcements are expected over the coming months.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early as demand is expected to be high for this tribute to one of the Giants’ most beloved figures.