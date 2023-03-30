Register
Three time Olympian figure skater to take to the ice during title clash at SSE Arena

During the first intermission period break at this Saturday evening’s Viaplay Elite League clash versus Guildford Flames, three-times Olympian and former competitive figure skater Kevin Van der Perren will take to the ice for a special performance.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:35 BST

Also a double European Bronze medalist and nine-time Belgian national champion, Kevin represented Belgium at three Winter Olympic games (Salt Lake City, Turin and Vancouver) and competing for many years at world championship level.

He also retains the global record of being the first ice skater to ever have a quadruple, triple, triple jump combination called in competition.

Kevin is internationally recognised for his technical skating and world record scoring jumping ability and is an international coach and technical specialist, splitting his coaching responsibilities between national level skaters in Belgium and the Netherlands, and is now a resident coach at Dundonald International Ice Bowl.

Three-times Olympian and former competitive figure skater Kevin Van der Perren
A household name in Belgium and across the global skating community, Kevin is also the celebrity winner of Strictly Come Dancing in Belgium and is well-known for his guest appearances on Dancing on Ice in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

On relocating to Northern Ireland with his wife Jenna McCorkell (herself a fellow Olympian and former 11 times British figure skating champion).

Kevin and Jenna are now coaching local skaters at Dundonald to competition success and developing the next generation of skating talent in Northern Ireland.

Netherlands