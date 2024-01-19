Two wins and four points, just the boost the Belfast Giants needed says Baum

Belfast Giants’ defenceman Jeff Baum says that the squad has been given a much needed lift from last weekend’s double-header victories against the Nottingham Panthers at the SSE Arena.

Baum said he was delighted with how last weekend’s games went.

“We really put the emphasis on playing the full 60 minutes in both of the games against Nottingham,” said Baum.

“Even when things weren’t going that well for us during the games we were able to stay steady on the bench and trust in each other to get the job done.

Belfast Giants' Jeff Baum with Nottingham Panthers’ Felix Pare during Friday nights EIHL game at the SSE arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“We will use the momentum from last weekend going forward in the remainder of the season.”

Baum agrees that the Panthers were really up for the games at the SSE, although the Giants had expected a challenge from Nottingham.

He remarked: “They are a very high skilled team, so we knew that they would push back against us right from the very start, to try and take some momentum away from us.

“With everything that has gone on with them this season, to be be pushing as hard as they at this point in the season is a credit to them and I wish them nothing but the best of luck moving forward this season.”

Belfast Giants' Jeff Baum with Fife Flyers' Vitalijs Pavlovs during Saturday nights EIHL game at the SSE arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Baum said that the squad had wanted to show the fans the best side of their game last weekend, secure both wins and take all four points available.

He explained: “It is so important to put together a full weekend of games and take all the points which are available. We did that last weekend and that’s very pleasing.

“We wanted to show our fans at the SSE the best side of our game and we did that. It was about taking the right steps forward and putting ourselves in the right spot in the table.”

Baum agrees that the Giants have certainly faced their share of adversity this season.

He believes what is important is how the squad takes those challenges and uses them to the Giants advantage, it has allowed them to build both spirit and character in the team.

“We have saying in the locker-room that adversity reveals character, and that is so very true.

“Throughout the season with the injuries which we have had to deal with, the long road-trips at the start of the season, they will be opportunities for us to build together as a group.”

He added: “It helps you grow tighter as a unit will pay off for us in the long run.”

Baum says that the season is far from other, there are plenty of games yet to play.

“This is now my third season here in Belfast and I have come to appreciate just how much of a marathon the season can be,” he said.

“It is all about consistency, you can’t control the highs and the lows, you are going to have both throughout the year.

“For the Giants right now its about finding that even keel and consistency. If we can do that, we will see where we are at the end of the season. For now we just need to keep chipping away.”

Baum says he was delighted to see the return of both Will Cullen and former captain David Goodwin to the Giants line-up last weekend.

“It is great to see Cully back with the Giants,” said Baum. “He was my room-mate last year. He bring a happy energy to the locker-room which is great to have back again.

“Having both Will and David [Goodwin] back will help give the whole squad a good lift. It will help us get back to where we want to be. They will help improve us as a squad.”

The Giants meet the Panthers again this weekend as part of their first road-trip of the new year. The game on Saturday has a faceoff time of 7pm