Tyler Beskorowany returns for another giant season with the Belfast Giants

It is the signing that the Stena Line Belfast Giants’ fanbase had been hoping for. And now it has been confirmed, netminder Tyler Beskorowany will be returning for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

‘Besko’, a firm fan favourite and an instrumental part of the team's treble success, will return to guard the Giants’ net with his renowned netminding skills on the blue paint.

Standing at 6 foot 4 and hailing from Ontario, Canada – 33-year-old Beskorowany hung up his skates at the conclusion of the double championship-winning 2021/22 season to retire for other commitments, however, this wasn’t to be, as he made a hugely anticipated mid-season return to Belfast in January 2023, to join what would be an immense treble title race.

The former Dallas Stars NHL (National Hockey League) draft pick has proven himself as a dominant force in the EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League) since joining the Stena Line Belfast Giants in 2018/19.

Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

His lightning-fast reflexes, positive energy, and unwavering focus between the pipes have earned him widespread recognition and respect among his teammates, coaches, and fans alike.

“We are absolutely thrilled, as I'm sure are our fans, to have Besko back with us for another season in Belfast,” said Belfast Giants’ head coach Adam Keefe.

“His leadership on and off the ice have been invaluable to our success – he knows what it takes to win here in Belfast and in this league.

“Tyler is a great teammate; his presence in the locker room, and on the ice during games brings a sense of confidence to the entire roster - he’s a pleasure to coach, and to watch on the ice. We are excited to see him return to do what he does best between the pipes."

Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Anticipating his return to the ice for 2023/24, Beskorowany said: “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue wearing the Belfast Giants jersey. The fans, my teammates, and the entire organisation have made this city feel like home for myself and my family; which means a lot. It’s an honour to be part of such a fantastic team.

“As for what’s next, it will be great to compete in the CHL (Champions Hockey League) this season against top European teams – I'm really looking forward to that. Plus, we have three domestic titles to defend. I'm ready for the challenges (and pucks!) that will come my way this season.”

During the 2022/23 season in Belfast, Beskorowany displayed his exceptional goaltending skills by posting a remarkable save percentage of .940 and four shutouts in only 18 games played.

He played an integral role in leading the Belfast Giants to lift three trophies, including the Challenge Cup, Elite League, and Playoffs, marking the first time the club has secured the domestic treble in their history.

Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

On conclusion of a season of success and silverware, Besko was aptly named on the Viaplay Elite League’s first All-Star team and was also presented with the ‘Fan’s Favourite’ award at the Giants’ annual end of season awards in Belfast.

Meanwhile fixture dates for CHL (Champions Hockey League) and domestic EIHL home games will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tomorrow week will see the CHL drawn in Tampere, Finland, the Giants are in Pot D along with Vitkovice Ridera of the Czech Republic, France’s Rouen Dragon, the Stavanger Oilers from Norway, Denmark’s Aalborg Pirates and Slovakia’s HC Kosice.

Belfast Giants Season Tickets for the 2023/24 season are also on sale now, with early bird pricing running until Wednesday 31 May 2023.

