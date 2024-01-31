Bann Rowing Club, supported by Autozone, saw Katie Shirlow row with Bann in a composite 4 which finished first in their class.
The MJ16 coxed quad came fourth in their class against some strong crews, and Geoff Bones had another good outing in the single. The WJ18 quad came second in their class to Methody, while the WJ15 coxed quad proved that they will be tough to beat this season with another great win.
Bann Rowing Club enjoyed medal success at the Head of the River event at Newry. Photo: Submitted
Bann Rowing Club enjoyed medal success at the Head of the River event at Newry. Photo: Submitted
Bann Rowing Club enjoyed medal success at the Head of the River event at Newry. Photo: Submitted
