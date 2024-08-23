The two-week tournament, facilitated by Causeway Coast and Glens Council, took place on the Alex McFarland Tennis Courts and was refereed by Sean Moloney.

The event saw entrants play competitively on both lawn and the newly resurfaced hard courts and spectators were treated to a fantastic display of tennis over almost two weeks of play.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, who presented the winners with their trophies said: “I very much enjoyed watching some of our local tennis stars and indeed and all the competitors and I commend the stamina and sporting expertise they have all shown during the tournament.”

The Junior tournament ran from August 4-9 and had 160 competitors with over 300 matches played, while the Seniors played from August 12 -16 and saw a turnout of 236 competitors and over 400 matches played.

1 . SPORT Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured with the Ballycastle Tennis Club winners at the Ballycastle Junior Tennis Championships, which took place from 4th – 9th August 2024. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . SPORT Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured with the winners of the Ballycastle Senior Tennis Championships, which took place from 12th – 16th August 2024. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . SPORT Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan presenting trophies to Under 18 Doubles Winners Tony Mullan and Clodagh Kelly at the Ballycastle Junior Tennis Championships. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL