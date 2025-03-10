Hendrix cromie was the youngest rider to compete and win at the Irish mxmaster kids championship. This is a kids motocross event that is run my phil mccullough at magilligan mx park he is the owner of the track who has the facility to allow competitors to compete from the age of three years old,

This is a sport that is so competitive and every person riding is really giving there all out on the track to come out on top.

Hendrix and his older brother Hudson Cromie took to the track for there first and second round of the 2025 race calendar at magilligan mx park a day event. They went out and done the best they could with hendrix at the age of three managing to get second overall on the Saturday in his class on the electric bike race, then Sunday managed to pick up a race win. Being the youngest rider to win at magilligan mx park.

Hudson his older brother who is six has now got onto a 50cc automatic motocross full engine bike, an took to his first time on the big track along with his moto friends who had a great days racing. These are all the new up and coming riders of the country.

These boys and all the racers deserve to be broadcast as this sport is not addressed enough These guys when the helmets go on and the gate drops its winning is all they want.

If there are any local businesses who would like to keep these boys dreams alive with them riding all over Northern Ireland we can promote your business.

1 . Contributed 2nd overall Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Focused for the gate drop Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Boys loving life Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Hudson cromie Photo: Submitted