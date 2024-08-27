Its a league and cup double for the Dunbarton Midweek team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dunbarton C 72 v Hilden C 63 Last Thursday night the Dunbarton Midweek team rounded off a wonderful season with their first ever League and Cup double.

Having won the league in style the previous week, the locals faced Hilden C in the final of the Midweek Cup. On paper this was always going to be a close game as these two teams finished first and second in the league and so it turned out. But importantly, the Gilford side led from start to finish.

On a miserable night weather wise, the reigning league champions got off to an incredible start when they scored 11 shots on the first end across their four rinks and extended this to 18-1 after two ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it was the rink of Michael O'Neill, Ben Hogg, Reggie Bolton and Gordy Magennis that did all the damage! They were 7-0 ahead after two ends and by the midpoint, had extended their lead to an impressive 17 shots to three.

Over the second half of the contest they maintained their margin, eventually winning by 15 shots. Meanwhile the two middle rinks also played their part as Gary Feeney and Aidan Magennis both led their rinks to hard fought three shot victories. The only rink to taste defeat was skipped by Brian Prunty and for the majority of their contest they were well in their game. Indeed with seven ends remaining, they trailed by just two shots before some fine play by their opponents left the Gilford rink in trouble.

By the close they disappointingly fell to a 12-shot defeat but nonetheless, the team was victorious by nine shots and yet another trophy made it's way to Gilford this season. In total the cup final team had 5 Under 18 players in the team – the future is looking bright in Gilford.

Rink 1 A Patterson, Shea Trainor, G Clinghan, G Feeney

Rink 2 A Copeland, N Cunningham, O Breen, A Magennis

Rink 3 M O'Neill, B Hogg, R Bolton, G Magennis

Rink 4 E Prunty, D Trainor, D McKeating, B Prunty