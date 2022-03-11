It’s time sign up for the Lisburn Half Marathon

The Vitality Membership Lisburn Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run is back for 2022. The event returns to live racing on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 at 6.30pm

Starting at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, the event is a firm favourite on the sporting calendar, attracting participants from across Northern Ireland and beyond.

Runners can use the opportunity to get back into training or beat the clock with a new Personal Best time.

For those wishing to take part for fun, the 3K Fun Run is a great event to run with family and friends while soaking up the atmosphere.

Schools and youth groups are encouraged to register and get all ages active together!

All events are inclusive and are open to wheelchair and hand cycle participants.

What’s more, all participants who register before 30 April, can avail of the new early bird rate.

Speaking at the launch of the event, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin said: “The Vitality Membership Lisburn Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run has been a popular event in the running calendar for almost four decades. I know many runners have missed live racing due to the pandemic so there will be some very excited participants eager to get back out training again.

“I would warmly encourage families, schools and youth groups to get involved too with proceeds from the event supporting my Mayoral Charities. This year’s Fun Run will be a great opportunity to get moving together and create a memorable night for everyone once again.”

Councillor Sharon Skillen, Chair of the Leisure and Community Development Committee, added: “I am delighted to see the return of the Lisburn Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run. The event is one of the largest participation sports in Northern Ireland and it has been missed by the thousands of runners who normally take part each year.

“With the growing popularity of our Vitality Membership package, the council continues to offer a wide range of events and programmes to get people active. Given the challenge of the last two years, we are aware more than ever about the importance of looking after our physical health & wellbeing through these opportunities.

“I would like to encourage both competitive runners and fun runners to sign up for the event and I look forward to cheering you across the finish line on 22 June,” concluded Councillor Skillen.