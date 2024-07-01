Jack A Moffett is British Isles champion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week at Leamington Spa, the Gilford bowler produced two outstanding performances to defeat the English and Scottish champions to lift the title.

his is just the second British Isles title to come to the club after the Triples success of Michael Higgins, Tony Bell and Andy Hughes in 2014 and incredibly it is Jack's second British Isles title and he is just 25 years old.

Having avoided the preliminary round, Jack took on Scottish Champion Daniel Martin last Thursday morning, Martin having thumped his Jersey opponent in the prelim 21-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was a tight game throughout but Jack held his nerve in the run in to win a high quality contest 21-17. That set up a final against England's Tom Holmes later that day.