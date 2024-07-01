Jack A Moffett is British Isles champion
and live on Freeview channel 276
his is just the second British Isles title to come to the club after the Triples success of Michael Higgins, Tony Bell and Andy Hughes in 2014 and incredibly it is Jack's second British Isles title and he is just 25 years old.
Having avoided the preliminary round, Jack took on Scottish Champion Daniel Martin last Thursday morning, Martin having thumped his Jersey opponent in the prelim 21-2.
This was a tight game throughout but Jack held his nerve in the run in to win a high quality contest 21-17. That set up a final against England's Tom Holmes later that day.
Once again it was a high qualify fare with Jack always having the upper hand. With a nerveless performance the young Dunbarton bowler wrapped the game up 21-15 to bring the title back to Gilford – a wonderful achievement by an exceptional young talent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.