Jack is the lad for Currie

Portadown Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Jack Duncan, subject to international clearance.

The towering centre back came through the youth academy at Hibernan before a two year spell at Livingstone where he was part of their SPFL Reserve League Two title winning squad in 2019/20. Duncan also had loan spells with East Stirlingshire and Dunbar United during his time at the Almondvale Stadium.

The 23 year old from Edinburgh made the switch to Caledonian Braves in July 2021 and onwards to Cowdenbeath and Johnstone Burgh. His most recent club was Tranent FC of the Scottish Lowland Football League who he joined in February, during which time he scored the winning penalty as the club lifted the Lowland League Cup with a penalty shoot out win against East Kilbride in April.

On making the switch to Shamrock Park, Jack said: "My agent had spoke to me about the opportunity at Portadown after talking with Cliffy (Adams), the assistant manager, and it was something I couldn’t turn down.

Duncan takes the high road to Shamrock Park

"I really enjoyed the game against Stranraer and getting to know the lads and staff, since then I’ve been chatting to the manager to get everything over the line and now can’t wait to get started and meet the fans.

"I’m looking forward to my first game at Shamrock Park."

Ports boss Niall Currie added: "We’re absolutely delighted to get Jack on board, he played in our friendly against Stranraer and we were impressed.

"He came highly recommended by our Scottish contact, he’s a leader, 6ft 5 with pace and he fits the profile we’ve been looking for. We have been scouring the UK for another centre back and we had to be patient to get the right man.

"He comes with pedigree and what struck me most about him was his desire to come here, we’ve had some fantastic Scottish players at this club over the years and we know everyone will make Jack feel at home."