Join a winning team: ABC Sports Forum affiliation now open!

For £30, affiliated clubs have access to the forum’s club development grants including a National Governing Body Quality Accreditation Grant, a Volunteer Development Grant, Grant Aid for Coaches and Umpires/Referees and a Representative Sporting Clubs Grant. For £20, affiliated individual members can apply for a Talented Athlete Grant, Leisure Access Card and a Sports Bursary (when available).

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley said:

“The ABC Borough is renowned for its sporting excellence and quality sporting provision. By offering access to bespoke financial assistance grants, learning and development programmes, regular industry specific news and much more, the ABC Sports Forum affiliated membership provides a superb range of benefits and great value for money. I would encourage all local sporting individuals and clubs to sign up and reap the rewards of this excellent initiative.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley and Chair of ABC Sport

All affiliated clubs and individuals will have the opportunity to be elected as a representative of their sport at the forum AGM should they wish, gain subsidised places on the forum’s Coach Education and Club Development Programme, receive regular updates on available grants, programmes, sports awards and events, and clubs can also have their details added to the ABC online sports directory.

Chair of ABC Sports Forum, Cathal O’Neill said:

“We have agreed to keep the affiliation costs low to ensure that all clubs and sporting individuals in the borough can avail of the benefits of being affiliated to the ABC Sports Forum. Affiliated members have so much to gain by having access to information around funding, events, training, awards, governance and much more.”

New members must be affiliated to Sport NI, Sport Ireland or a UK Sport recognised governing body. Existing ABC Sports Forum club and individual members who wish to continue their affiliation must also reaffiliate this year.

