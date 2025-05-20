Kenny is the Master

The Carrick Pool League Masters competition for over 50’s finals night took place on 13th June. Trojan's Kenny English overcame Darren Whiteside winning the last 3 frames on the trot to reach the finals with a convincing 5-2 win.

Titans' Jason Vorhees raced to a 4-0 lead. They say the run of the balls sometimes evens itself out. Stephen Herron ripped out some fabulous finishes to win the next 5 frames and secure his place in the final.

In the final the fine form continued and it was fairly even all the way until 4-4. Kenny English took the final by the scruff of the neck, with some fine skill shots and lovely finishes to take the trophy and a well-earned 6-4 victory.

A big thanks to Greenisland Workingmen’s club for hosting this event.