Kings Park Primary School’s Sprint to Success in Flahavan’s Cross Country League

Kings Park Primary School, Lurgan reigned as the top performing girls’ team in the 2023-2024 league and received a special training session led by the team at Athletics NI and league ambassador Hannah Gilliland, in recognition of their performance. The coaching session included the fundamentals of movement through games and activities, as well as the opportunity to ask Hannah, and the Athletics NI team about their top training tips and advice for their future athletic careers.

Commenting on the league, Hannah Gilliland, Athletics NI Ambassador, said:

“It has been a pleasure to coach and support the young athletes training at Kings Park Primary School. The pupils are so talented and driven, it’s been incredible to watch them progress throughout the league, we’re all very excited to see what the future holds for them.

Pupils from Kings Park Primary School, Lurgan, with Athletics NI Ambassador, Hannah Gilliland

“For athletes of any age, nutrition is key to success, so it’s been great to have Flahavan’s as our sponsor for the league again, educating the young athletes about how important it is to fuel their bodies, giving them the strength and energy they need to train and run.”

The 2023-2024 league marked the 13th consecutive year of Flahavan’s sponsorship, which aims to encourage young people to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. Commenting on the sponsorship, Nicola Bates, Brand Manager at Flahavan’s added:

“It’s amazing to see so many young athletes participating in the league. This year we hosted over 6,100 competitors from across Northern Ireland and every year it just seems to be getting more and more interest. Competing against so many talented athletes is an immense task, so they should all be very proud of themselves.

“At Flahavan’s, we know just how important it is to maintain a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet, especially for athletes with intense training schedules, that’s why we’re proud to have sponsored the Athletics NI league for the past 13 years.

“Thanks to our ambassador this year, Hannah Gilliland, for inspiring and motivating the next generation of sports stars, and huge congratulations to Kings Park Primary School for their success in the league!”