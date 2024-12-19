Knockbreda FC score with Power NI donation
Knockbreda Football Club, which is based in the Castlereagh area of the capital and play their home games at Breda Park, received the money through the Helping Hands scheme.
The £300 donation follows Knockbreda Football Club being nominated by Saul Lockhart who is an employee at Power NI and a member of the club’s coaching set-up. “With this generous donation, we have been able to cover the cost of purchasing new training equipment to help existing and future players who are part of the club’s Under-9 squad.
“The £300 Helping Hands grant is really going to transform our training and pre-match preparations for games in the South Belfast Youth League. What is more, other children, parents, and coaches at the football club can avail of this new equipment,” he added.
Nathan Dodds – the Head of Facilities and Equipment at the club, said: “On behalf of everyone at Knockbreda Football Club, may I say a big thank you to Power NI. This kind contribution will play a huge part in our success for the year – and indeed years – ahead.
“It will also go some way to helping create awareness of our successful academy and the many benefits there are to be enjoyed from grass roots football and also team sports.”
Helping Hands is an employee-led initiative that allows Power NI staff to nominate an organisation of their choice for the chance to receive a financial donation. To date, the scheme has provided thousands of pounds to organisations across Northern Ireland.