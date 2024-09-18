Ladbrokes continues as headline sponsor for 2024 Down Royal Festival of Racing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading Betting Operator Reaffirms Commitment to Northern Ireland Racing Down Royal Racecourse is set to kick off its most prestigious event of the year – the 2024 Ladbrokes Festival of Racing – marking the sixth consecutive year that Ladbrokes, a global leader in betting and gaming, will hold the title sponsorship.

Taking place on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd November, the festival will once again see Ladbrokes strengthen its longstanding partnership with Down Royal. This annual event is a highlight of Northern Ireland’s racing calendar, attracting top horses, jockey and trainers from across the UK and Ireland.

Racing fans are gearing up for a thrilling weekend, starting with the Bottlegreen Grade 3 Hurdle on Friday 1st November followed by the highly anticipated Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase on Saturday 2nd. Alongside the top-tier racing action, attendees can also enjoy a range of entertainment options, with Ladies Day adding a touch of glamour to the event.

The Down Royal Festival has a rich history of showcasing some of the finest talent in horse racing, with past participants including legendary chasers like Kauto Star, Beef or Salmon, The Listener, Looks Like Trouble, Florida Pearl, and Don Cossack. This year’s event promises to uphold that legacy, with a total prize fund of €431,000 set to attract a strong field of competitors over both days.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse and Nicola McGeady, Ladbrokes

Emma Meehan, CEO at Down Royal said: "Ladbrokes has been nothing short of a powerhouse in supporting horse racing in Northern Ireland over the past few years. Their unwavering commitment and continuous investment into both the sport and Down Royal have been instrumental to our success. It’s not just about sponsorship; Ladbrokes shares our deep-rooted passion for horse racing and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome them back for another year.

"The Ladbrokes Festival is the pinnacle of our racing calendar, a thrilling showcase where the elite of national hunt racing converge at Down Royal. Last year’s Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase was a spectacle to remember, with Gerri Colombe, under the expert guidance of Jack Kennedy and the legendary training of Gordon Elliott, securing a heart-stopping victory. He edged out the 2022 champion, Envoi Allen, in a race that had everyone on the edge of their seats. We can't wait to see what extraordinary performances this year will bring as we prepare for another round of top-class racing."

Nicola McGeady, Ladbrokes Head of PR remarked: "We at Ladbrokes are absolutely thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Down Royal for another exhilarating year. This collaboration is not just a sponsorship for us, it’s a testament to our dedication to the sport of horse racing.

“The Ladbrokes Festival of Racing stands as a crown jewel in the racing calendar, drawing the best talent and delivering unforgettable moments year after year. The anticipation is palpable, and we are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the drama, the triumphs and the electric atmosphere that this year's renewal will undoubtedly bring. It’s more than a race; it’s an event where history is made, and we’re proud to be a part of it."

Gates open at 11am. General admission is £20, children under 14 go free. For full details or to book tickets please visit www.downroyal.com.