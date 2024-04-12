Larne Grammar School Rugby and Hockey Awards Dinner
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Thursday 11th April, Larne Grammar School's Assembly Hall was transformed to host their Rugby and Hockey Awards Dinner 2024. The School were delighted to welcome over 200 pupils, staff and sponsors to celebrate the sporting success and commitment of their pupils. They were joined on the evening by special guests Matthew and Marcus Rea (Ulster Rugby) and former Head Girl, Jenna McCarlie (Irish Hockey).
Matthew, Marcus and Jenna each spoke fondly of their experience of school sport, acknowledging the foundation it provided them to progress into professional rugby and international hockey. They encouraged Larne Grammar School pupils to make the most of the opportunities that are provided to them, be confident and believe in their abilities and most importantly, to enjoy playing alongside their friends.
Junior Awards, presented by Jenna McCarlie:
Year 8 Hockey Player of the Year – Ellie McLean
Year 8 Most Improved Hockey Player – Dakota Bell
Year 8 Rugby Player of the Year – Joel Brennan
Year 8 Most Improved Rugby Player – Isaac Gault
Year 9 Hockey Player of the Year – Madeliene McMillan and Saoirse Bell
Year 9 Most Improved Hockey Player – Lydia Mairs
Year 9 Rugby Player of the Year – Ben Ledlie
Year 9 Most Improved Rugby Player – Ethan Warwick
Year 10 Hockey Player of the Year – Molly Blair
Year 10 Most Improved Hockey Player – Molly Steele and Annie Gray
Year 10 Rugby Player of the Year – Jonnie Kennedy
Year 10 Most Improved Rugby Player – Cian McDonald
Following the presentation of Junior Awards, dinner was served by Larne Grammar School's fantastic Canteen Team. Guests enjoyed main course options of Gourmet Burgers or Chicken Curry and desserts; Cheesecake, Fudge Cake or Pavlova.
Matthew and Marcus Rea then presented awards to Senior Teams:
Year 11 Hockey Player of the Year – Anna Clark
Year 11 Most Improved Hockey Player – Lacey Moore and Hannah Mellon
Medallion Rugby Player of the Year – Mathew Hoey
Most Improved Medallion Rugby Player – William McIlwaine
Year 12 Hockey Player of the Year – Anna McRoberts
Most Improved Senior Hockey Player – Madison Finnigan and Lauren McKeown
1st XI Player of the Year – Isla Allen
Senior Hockey Clubwoman of the Year – Taylor Black
2nd XV Rugby Player of the Year – Sam Jackson
Most Improved Senior Rugby Player – Luke Farquhar and Max Gault
1st XV Player of the Year – Charlie Patterson
Senior Rugby Clubman of the Year – Isaac Hillis
Principal of Larne Grammar School, Mr Jonathan Wylie, closed proceedings firstly by congratulating the pupils for their commitment to sport within the school. He highlighted the importance of the extra-curricular provision and the central role it plays within the life of the school. Mr Wylie thanked the staff, parents and sponsors for their unwavering dedication and support. He concluded by recognising the significant recent success of both the Rugby and Hockey Clubs within the school and encouraged the pupils to continue to work hard, stive for further improvements and enjoy the opportunities and experiences they receive through sport at Larne Grammar School.