Larne Grammar School Rugby and Hockey Awards Dinner

On Thursday 11th April, Larne Grammar School's Assembly Hall was transformed to host their Rugby and Hockey Awards Dinner 2024. The School were delighted to welcome over 200 pupils, staff and sponsors to celebrate the sporting success and commitment of their pupils. They were joined on the evening by special guests Matthew and Marcus Rea (Ulster Rugby) and former Head Girl, Jenna McCarlie (Irish Hockey).

Matthew, Marcus and Jenna each spoke fondly of their experience of school sport, acknowledging the foundation it provided them to progress into professional rugby and international hockey. They encouraged Larne Grammar School pupils to make the most of the opportunities that are provided to them, be confident and believe in their abilities and most importantly, to enjoy playing alongside their friends.

Junior Awards, presented by Jenna McCarlie:

Year 8 Hockey Player of the Year – Ellie McLean

Year 8 Most Improved Hockey Player – Dakota Bell

Year 8 Rugby Player of the Year – Joel Brennan

Year 8 Most Improved Rugby Player – Isaac Gault

Year 9 Hockey Player of the Year – Madeliene McMillan and Saoirse Bell

Year 9 Most Improved Hockey Player – Lydia Mairs

Year 9 Rugby Player of the Year – Ben Ledlie

Year 9 Most Improved Rugby Player – Ethan Warwick

Year 10 Hockey Player of the Year – Molly Blair

Year 10 Most Improved Hockey Player – Molly Steele and Annie Gray

Year 10 Rugby Player of the Year – Jonnie Kennedy

Year 10 Most Improved Rugby Player – Cian McDonald

Following the presentation of Junior Awards, dinner was served by Larne Grammar School's fantastic Canteen Team. Guests enjoyed main course options of Gourmet Burgers or Chicken Curry and desserts; Cheesecake, Fudge Cake or Pavlova.

Matthew and Marcus Rea then presented awards to Senior Teams:

Year 11 Hockey Player of the Year – Anna Clark

Year 11 Most Improved Hockey Player – Lacey Moore and Hannah Mellon

Medallion Rugby Player of the Year – Mathew Hoey

Most Improved Medallion Rugby Player – William McIlwaine

Year 12 Hockey Player of the Year – Anna McRoberts

Most Improved Senior Hockey Player – Madison Finnigan and Lauren McKeown

1st XI Player of the Year – Isla Allen

Senior Hockey Clubwoman of the Year – Taylor Black

2nd XV Rugby Player of the Year – Sam Jackson

Most Improved Senior Rugby Player – Luke Farquhar and Max Gault

1st XV Player of the Year – Charlie Patterson

Senior Rugby Clubman of the Year – Isaac Hillis