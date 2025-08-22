Staff from McDonald’s restaurants across Antrim, Ballymena, Larne, and Magherafelt came together on Tuesday, August 19 for a charity football tournament in aid of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

Hosted at Antrim Rovers FC's Allen Park, saw four stores come together for three rounds of matches in their inaugural football tournament.

After three entertaining rounds in the summer sun, it was Larne who lifted the winners’ trophy, finishing the tournament unbeaten.

While not only delivering a day of friendly football action, it also helped raised vital funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation for families with children receiving hospital treatment.

The charity also offers vital services such as family activities, peer support and respite during what is often the most challenging of times for parents.

Craig Alexander, from Larne McDonald’s, who organised the event, had this to say:

“This was a fantastic event that not only gave our crew from across the different stores the chance to build a friendly rivalry and enjoy great football but also helped raise a significant amount of money for a truly fantastic cause. We are proud to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and delighted with how the day brought everyone together.”

The stores would like to give special thanks to Antrim Rovers FC in their help organising the event, Gwen Obianodo for taking their action shots, and Paddy Cusack and Kyle McClure for volunteering to referee the games.