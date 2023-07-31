It was a game of progress for the Inver Women given the scoreline, as they bowed out of the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup after a 4-0 home defeat to Glentoran Women.

The match started out well for the hosts, not letting the east Belfast side get out of midfield but shortly after 15 minutes had gone, Glentoran came out in full force. Blasting everything they had at the defence, the Reds made decent work to keep the ball out of the back of the net. The home side made every move they could to keep the attack at bay with the game played all in their own half.

The visitors had Rachel Rogan and Rachel McIntyre making themselves known with continuous runs past the defensive lines who were caught out before they could make anything of it.

Glens ‘keeper Ashleigh McKinnon did not find herself troubled on the night. Larne were only able to get a few runs past the midfield with Nina Morrison and Hollie Johnston trying their best to get something out of the match.

Larne and Glentoran players enter the pitch for the cup tie. Photo by: Jamie Brennan

Having weathered the storm for almost 45 minutes, on the stroke of half-time Larne made two fatal errors that rewarded Chloe McCarron and Demi Vance a goal apiece just before the whistle.

Going into the second half was to be much the same for the Inver Women with Joely Andrews taking several corner kicks that eventually led to a goal for herself and Demi Vance being rewarded with another goal for her efforts.

Despite the scoreline, it shows significant improvement in the Larne team, having previously been beaten 7-0 in the league by a similar squad filled with Northern Ireland international players. The Inver Women are on the right trajectory as they find their feet in the top-flight.

Larne Women: Smith (GK), Nellins, Haveron (C), Hanna, Morton, Boyce, Morrison, H. Robinson, Dougherty, Johnston, Re Robinson. Subs: Maguire, Orlowska, McCourt, Ra. Robinson, Henderson.