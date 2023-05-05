Larne FC Women fell victim to a strong Lisburn Ladies side in their first ever top-flight match at home.

The newly promoted side, who lost 0-7 away to Sion Swifts Ladies in their opening game of the season last Sunday, were unable to cope with the visitors' firepower, eventually falling to a 5-2 defeat.

Lisburn Ladies opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Michelle McDaid slotted home.

Larne FC Women pulled one back shortly to level the scoreline thanks to Hollie Johnston volleying the ball over the keeper, but Lisburn Ladies restored their lead in the 39th minute when Stacey Murdough scored two goals in quick succession, catching the home side by surprise, leaving them 3-1 behind at the break.

Hollie Johnston scored Larne's first ever top-flight goal.

Larne goalkeeper, Kate Smith performed well throughout, saving plenty of efforts from the Lisburn side, although the pressure eventually told as Stacey Murdough completed a hat-trick. This was quickly followed by Michelle McDaid getting a second for her efforts.

In the final third of the game, Larne grew in confidence and put pressure on the opposition with runs in behind the defence and good spells of possession.

In stoppage time, Francesca Agnew went down under challenge in the box and won the home side a penalty, which Amanda Morton confidently converted to earn consolation second goal for the team.

Donald Malomo-Paris on the touchline for Larne's first home game of the season.