Larnes Golden Boxers

Larne Golden Gloves boxers competed in two competitions over the past week. The County Antrim 12s and the Ulster Novices Championships.

The County Antrim 12s Championship which were held in Shankill Leisure Centre saw us enter two boxers.

Awley Davidson picked up Gold in the Boy 6 54kg weight class with club mate Brian Magill having to settle for silver after a hard fought final.

The Ulster Novice championships which were held in Banbridge over two weekends saw us enter four boxers. All four made the huge achievement of reaching the final including an all Larne clash for the Boy 5 57kg title.

Jak McLaughlin(Runner up in the Boy 6 63kg weight class) and Aedan McRandal(Winner Boy 6 75kg title)

A hugely successful competition with four entered and four medals. Two gold and two silver.

Reece McKeown and Aedan McRandal getting crowned champions with Jak McLaughlin and Jayden Kernohan finishing runners up.

Bringing our total to six medals over the two competitions adding to a very successful season for the club.

Next up for Larne boxers is a massive fight night held at Cairndhu Golf Club on Saturday March 29.