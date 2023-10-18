Late winner for Inver Women seals Ballymena's fate
and live on Freeview channel 276
From the start Larne and Ballymena were out for the win, giving each others defence their dues – with Leah Wilgaus catching multiple balls and runs.
Not to be outmatched, Larne were seeking to secure their place in the league. The Sky Blues played on the counter for the entire match. After a missed corner, it was straight on the attack to pester the Larne backline.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Going into half-time level, both played a similar style of game: physical, corner rich, strong football.
From the 60th minute onwards it was the visitors’ game, throwing everything they could at Larne. Ellen McClure was running up and down the wing, while Megan Henry was trying to get the better of the Larne ‘keeper.
In the dying moments, the Inver Women got back in their rhythm, creating trouble inside the Ballymena box, including shots by Erin and Bernadette which could have led to the opener.
However, in stoppage time, a scurry in front of goal saw Larne get in front thanks to a strike by Rachel Robinson, which also secured victory for the Inver Women in their final game of the season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Finishing seventh after battling the giants of the Belfast teams, and going toe-to-toe with Premiership regulars, this season has shown the Larne Women are here to stay and have a point to prove next season.
Larne Women: Smith, Nellins, Hanna, Boyce, Wilgaus, Moore, H. Robinson, Johnston, Rebekah Robinson, Montgomery, Ferreira SUBS: Bickerstaff, Haveron, Dougherty, McCourt, Rachel Robinson, Henderson, J. Robinson.