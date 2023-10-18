Going into the game knowing only a win would save them, Ballymena fought as hard as they could but Larne Women sealed their fate with a last-minute winner.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From the start Larne and Ballymena were out for the win, giving each others defence their dues – with Leah Wilgaus catching multiple balls and runs.

Not to be outmatched, Larne were seeking to secure their place in the league. The Sky Blues played on the counter for the entire match. After a missed corner, it was straight on the attack to pester the Larne backline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Going into half-time level, both played a similar style of game: physical, corner rich, strong football.

Rachel Robinson got the last minute winner for the Inver Women. Photo by Francesca Agnew

From the 60th minute onwards it was the visitors’ game, throwing everything they could at Larne. Ellen McClure was running up and down the wing, while Megan Henry was trying to get the better of the Larne ‘keeper.

In the dying moments, the Inver Women got back in their rhythm, creating trouble inside the Ballymena box, including shots by Erin and Bernadette which could have led to the opener.

However, in stoppage time, a scurry in front of goal saw Larne get in front thanks to a strike by Rachel Robinson, which also secured victory for the Inver Women in their final game of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finishing seventh after battling the giants of the Belfast teams, and going toe-to-toe with Premiership regulars, this season has shown the Larne Women are here to stay and have a point to prove next season.