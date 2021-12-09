Laurelhill Sports Zone consultation launched

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Vice Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee and Councillor Sharon Lowry, Chair of the Capital Projects Committee launch the public consultation for Laurelhill Sports Zone.

The plans will involve the construction of a new large floodlit 3G pitch at the location of the existing shale pitch. The proposal will also create additional carpark facilities as well as improved pathways to Laurelhill Community College.

The online consultation will remain open until 25 January 2022. The local community can complete a short online survey to feedback their views on the proposal. A virtual consultation will also take place on 12 January at 6pm to provide a further update and answer any specific questions. The survey and details on the virtual event can be accessed online at www.laurelhillconsultation.co.uk.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Vice Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee welcomed the consultation. He said: “The council is aware that the current facilities at Laurelhill Sports Zone need upgraded so it is hoped that the new plans will make a real difference to the local community. The goal is to create a first class sporting facility which will inspire more adults and children to get involved in sport.

“The proposed path linkages to Laurelhill Community College will also provide safe access to the pitch for PE and after school activities, which will hopefully encourage more children to get active, more often. The additional parking will also enable the venue to host more competitive matches, providing an ideal home ground for local sports clubs.”

Councillor Sharon Lowry, Chair of the Capital Projects Committee added: “The council is committed to the future development of facilities as part of its Community Plan and Local Development Plan. We hope the planned investment for Laurelhill Sports Zone will create a lasting facility which can be enjoyed by the whole community.