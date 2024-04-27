Like London Buses... Bowlers Get Their second win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Initially trailing as the Trojans took a 2-0 lead, the Bowlers rallied to level the score at 2-2. Glen Colwell, the standout performer in the first half, secured a crucial 4-3 lead at halftime.The second half saw Ian McMillan clinch a victory, albeit amidst an unusual incident where his opponent's attempt at an easy black shot resulted in a missed opportunity due to unexpectedly hooking his finger in his jumper pocket. Despite additional wins by the Trojans, the outcome remained uncertain.Ian's consistent performance led to a 7-6 score, setting the stage for the Bowlers' captain to secure their second consecutive win. With the game on the line, a skilful shot saw the decisive black ball elegantly pocketed, igniting a roar of celebration from the onlookers.Well done to Players of the night, Glen Colwell and Ian McMillan with 3 wins each. With this victory, the Bowlers appear to have turned a corner and aim to maintain their momentum into the upcoming Harbour Cup, sponsored by Amber Castle Entertainment.

Galacticos have moved 3 points clear at the top of the league with a commanding victory in a rescheduled match with Trojans on Monday night, Trojans first of two matches in two nights. Galactcos raced to 2-0 with wins from Paul Harris and Gary Wallace. Stevie Hamilton grabbed the 3rd frame for Trojans, but it was the Greenisland men who took a 6-1 lead at the half way mark, with wins from Roger Smyth twice, Derek Whiteside and Ali Wilson.

The second half began with a nice finish from Trojan Girvan Fleming, but Galacticos stretched their lead with wins from Gary Wallace twice, Roger Smyth (break and dish) and Ali Wilson. The final 2 frames were shared by Andy Quinn for the home team and Paul Harris for the visitors. Best of the night were Gary Wallace and Roger Smyth, both winning 3/3. Final Score Trojans 3 Galacticos 11.

Colts v Tigers

On paper it would seem the Times Tigers ran away with the first half 6 - 1 but in truth the score quite genuinely could have been the reverse in favour of The Greenisland Colts. The same can genuinely be said of the second half. The majority of games this time going in favour of The Colts.

Literally nothing between both teams on this particular evening and practically every single frame could have gone either way. This night had everything: potted blacks going in off, little bits of luck and little bits of misfortune for both teams, some fantastic shots played by every player on both teams resulting in it all coming down to the very last frame of the evening.

The Colts trying for the draw and the Times Tigers trying to win. The difference in the end would be some absolutely wonderful shots I feel it must be said by Times Tiger John Fulton clinching the evenings final frame seeing his team across the finish line with a result of Times Tigers 8 Greenisland Colts 6.

QE2 Cubs v Rockets To Be

The match started off well for the Cubs, winning 6 out of the first 7 frames.

The second half started like the first with the Cubs winning the first 2 frames. Rockets pulled one back but Cubs powered on and won the last four frames to make it a comfortable night for the QE2 Cubs. 12-2.

Rab & Big T's Rockets 8-6 Q Club

Spartans 11- 3 Railway Blues

Scorpions v Galacticos pp'd.

Next week is another busy schedule as we are at the business end of the season.