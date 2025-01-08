Lisburn Castlereagh Junior League final officiated by special guest IFA referee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisburn Castlereagh City Council CEO and IFA Assistant Referee, David Burns took to the pitch at Ballymacash Sports Academy on Sunday, January 5 to officiate the u17 Boys Shield Final between Glendowen FC and Camlough Rovers.

Camlough Rovers took the shield following a fierce battle ending with a 3-0 victory.

Commending the players and the League after the game, David said: "This has been a fantastic night of football. Both teams played exceptionally well and in such a good-spirited manner.

"I am also impressed with the professionalism of the club officials. It was an honour to be able to play a part and to connect with the community which is one of the most important parts of my job.

LCCC Chief Executive is welcomed to Ballymacash Sports Academy by Lisburn Castlereagh Junior League Chairman, Chris Budd.

"I want to congratulate you all on a great game and such a well-run league. I wish you all the best for the future. It has been a privilege to work with you.”

Lisburn Castlereagh Junior League Chairman Chris Budd added: “I would like to thank David Burns for officiating at our u17 Cup Shield Final. David shares our passion and commitment to supporting young people to develop a love of sports and fitness, recognising the benefits this brings on and off the pitch.

"Our Junior League now reached over 6,500 young people and we want to continue to grow.

"We are so proud of all our young players and are ever grateful for the endless support of parents, coaches, and the many other staff and individuals who support us as well as our sponsors, Briggs Equipment, and of course Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

LCCC CEO and IFA Assistant Referee, David Burns during the u17 Boys Shield Final between Glendowen FC and Camlough Rovers.

"We were delighted that LCCC Chief Executive could officiate for us and In line with our commitment to improving health and wellbeing, Lisburn Castlereagh Junior League will make a £250 donation to the Mayor’s Charity, Emerge Counselling services in support of the fantastic work they do with local people in crisis.”

David Burns also praised the facilities at Ballymacash Sports Academy: “Providing opportunities and facilities to help young people develop a healthy mindset towards sports and fitness contributes greatly to their future success and improves health and wellbeing within our communities.

"The facilities at Ballymacash Sports Academy are top class. This is an exciting example of what a community can achieve when they are empowered and provided with the right support. As the first recipients of the Council’s Community Investment Fund in 2021, a vibrant community hub now exists beyond the football field and is one that I hope can be replicated elsewhere in the Council area.”