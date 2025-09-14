Lisburn Taekwondo Club - 30th anniversary celebration

This incredible milestone was honoured with a special celebration and dinner, held at the Clayton Hotel, bringing together students, families, instructors, and supporters from across the years.

The evening was a heartfelt tribute to the impact Master Stewart has had on so many people. From young beginners to seasoned black belts, everyone in attendance shared in the pride of belonging to a club that has stood the test of time.

The atmosphere was one of warmth, respect, and deep appreciation for the clubs coaching team who have tirelessly coached within the club since Peter started to manage the club since 1995.

The night began with a warm welcome to all guests, followed by a dinner where stories and memories were shared around the tables. It was clear that Lisburn Taekwondo Club is more than just a martial arts school, it is a family. Guests reflected on how the club has influenced not just their skills in Taekwondo, but their confidence, character, and life outside the dojang.

Master Peter Stewart delivered a moving speech during the evening, expressing his gratitude to everyone who had been part of the journey. He thanked his students, past and present, their families, fellow instructors, and supporters who have stood by the club through its highs and lows.

With humility and heartfelt emotion, he reflected on the early days of the club, the challenges faced, the triumphs celebrated, and most importantly, the lifelong friendships formed along the way. His words resonated with all in attendance and reminded everyone why the club has endured and thrived under his leadership.

The event also featured speeches from two special guests. The first was local MLA Robbie Butler, who brought a civic perspective to the occasion. He spoke of the positive impact the club has had on the local community, particularly in providing young people with structure, discipline, and positive role models. His presence highlighted the wider recognition of the club’s contributions beyond martial arts.

The event also featured a speech from another special guest. Grandmaster Glen Culbert, an 8th Dan and a respected figure in the martial arts community and a long-time supporter of Lisburn Taekwondo Club. Grandmaster Culbert praised Master Stewart’s unwavering dedication, integrity, and the standard of excellence he has maintained for 30 years. His speech was both a celebration and a recognition of the legacy being built with all the coaches within the club..

As the evening drew to a close, there was a strong sense of unity and admiration. The 30th anniversary celebration was not just a look back at past achievements but a powerful reminder of the values that Lisburn Taekwondo Club represents. Thanks to Master Peter Stewart’s vision and leadership, the club remains a beacon of excellence in martial arts and community spirit.

1 . Contributed Lisburn Taekwondo Club members and family Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Peter Stewart - Tribute to all the coaches who help coach within the club Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Councillor Robbie Butler speaking to the audience Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Grandmaster Culbert addressing the audience Photo: Submitted