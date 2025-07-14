Local bowler Doreen scores silver at the British Isles International Championships

Lurgan bowler, Doreen Wheelan, thoroughly justified her place in the Irish side in the 2025 British Isles International Bowls Championships in Llandrindod Wells, Wales, at the end of last month as part of the Irish Ladies Panel for the second year running.

Doreen is now an established member having played a crucial part in the Ireland success.

The new format really suited the Irish contingent so after they had played against and performed well England, Scotland, Wales and Jersey twice, Doreen said that they were in a great position to finish second with a silver team medal of which she has extremely proud given that it was the first time in 33 years to win silver; while just missing out on the gold with two very narrow defeats at the hands of the England side.

The Irish Ladies Bowling contingent relishing with the silver medal success at the recent British Isles International Championships

Asked what it all meant to her she said: “I’ve been lucky to involved with the Irish Team during the last couple of years; the experience and the excitement has been just incredible. I hope to be playing at the international level for more years to come”

Doreen also expressed her great joy at the domestic season when she looks forward to playing in the NIWBA Pairs with Teri Millar, Lurgan Club President 2025 and Triples with Teri and Shirley Dew in the Semi-finals in the next few weeks and of course hoping for more medals and also at helping the Men’s A Team to try their best to secure their place in the new 8-team NIBA Division 1 next season.

She is also set on helping the Lurgan Ladies team to fulfil as many fixtures as possible with wins in a very competitive NIWBA Senior League.