Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh has celebrated once again the wealth of local sporting talent, following the announcement of the prestigious Sports Personality of the Month Awards for June and July.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sponsored by Decathlon, the award recognises the achievements and dedication of sporting stars in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area.

The winners are selected each month by the Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh Executive Committee and each successful winner is presented with a £100 Decathlon voucher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sports Personality of the Month winner for June was tennis player, Isabella Connor. The young athlete spent the month of June travelling to international tennis tournaments in Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Isabella achieved her best international result to date on home turf at the Belfast City ITF (International Tennis Federation) Tournament reaching the semi-finals of the Girls Singles.

Decathlon Store Advisor, Nathen Best, Isabella Connor, Charlie McVeigh and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Sports Development Officer, Faron Morrison. Pic credit: Sport Lisburn & Castlereagh

Also a tennis player, Charlie McVeigh was the July Sports Personality of the Month winner. The Dundonald resident is part of the Ulster Tennis Performance Programme and is one of the top Under 10 tennis players in Ireland.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Sports Development Officer, Faron Morrison said: “The achievements of both Isabella and Charlie have been remarkable. Both tennis players have proudly represented their sport with a commitment and dedication to succeed.

“Isabella has shown hard work and dedication on and off the court. Charlie’s achievements have been outstanding. Both tennis stars have proven how dreams can be fulfilled through hard work and training.