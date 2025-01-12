Loughgall get that sinking Teelan

Portadown got back to winning ways at Lakeview Park, Loughgall, after a festive period which saw them lose three games on the bounce. James Teelan with his second goal in two games proved to be the match winner in a game which Portadown should have put to bed, squandering several excellent goalscoring opportunities.

Those missed chances had Niall Currie sitting on eggs for the last 15 minutes and he was a relieved man at the final whistle, “We had two or three wonderful opportunities to put the game to bed with 15 or 20 minutes to go. Wee Maysie’s done everything right and he’s went with the outside of his right foot and normally he has no problem whacking it with his left. It ended up a game of basketball from end to end.”The heavy pitch didn’t suit the Ports usual game plan but as the first half progressed, they gradually got into their stride in what had been up to then, a dogged battle. Neither side had threatened in the opening exchanges but a lightning-fast move on 34 minutes saw the Ports take the lead. Aaron Traynor took a quick throw-in on the left-hand side and played a one-two with. Traynor’s quick pass to the edge of the box found Obhakhan and his Flick to Fyfe was swept on to Mayse. Mayse showed great awareness of the run made by Teelan into the box and his back heel pass was perfect for the diminutive winger to run onto and fire home into the far corner. Portadown almost doubled their lead three minutes later when a Fyfe free kick from just outside the box was well saved by Gartside at full stretch. A quick counterattack by the home side just before the interval should have seen the sides on level terms. McCloskey’s cross into the danger area saw Boyd race in unmarked to head just past the upright with McCarey helpless to do anything about it.The entertainment levels were lifted in the second period with Portadown pressing hard for a second goal. On 52 minutes a Traynor cross was met first time by Mayse but his flick lifted the ball over the bar. Mayse then turned provider for Fyfe but his close-range shot was blocked. With Portadown ramping up the pressure Loughgall were forced into some desperate last gasp defending and on 65 another goal bound effort from Mayse was blocked and eventually scrambled clear.Seventeen minutes from time the game should have been put beyond the home side. A surging run from McCartan saw him upended but referee Dunlop played a superb advantage and with Mayse bearing down on goal he rounded the keeper but was forced wide and his shot was blocked on the line by Towe. Three minutes later a strong run down the left by Ferris ended with a rasping low drive going just wide of McCarey’s near post. The home side were testing the Ports nerves and from a corner Ferris headed narrowly wide and a dipping volley from Mahon rattled off the cross bar.At the other end McElroy beat the offside trap but has tame shot was easily dealt with by Gartside. A deep cross to the back post then dropped to Mayse but he mishit his shot with the goal at his mercy. As the play swung back and forwards another great chance went abegging when Ukek saw his shot well saved by Gartside, and with Ukek turning provider Mayse found himself behind the home defence but with tiredness playing its part he caused little trouble for the keeper. Somehow both goals lived a charmed life, and the Ports took away the three points to maintain their place in the top four. The defeat for Loughgall on the other hand leaves them eight points adrift of Carrick Rangers at the bottom of the table with two games more played. Manager Dean Smith knows that time is running out if his side are to avoid the drop, “We can’t keep giving away goals like we do at the minute and expect to win games of football”Loughgall: Gartside, Towe, Francis, Murdock, Rea, Kelly, Norton (Carroll), Gibson (McCaffrey), Mahon, Boyd (Ferris), McCloskey (Balde). Unused subs: Turker, Cartwright, McMenemy.Portadown: McCarey, Chapman, Altintop, MacKinnon, Traynor, Thompson, Minzamba (McCartan), Mayse, Fyfe, Obhakhan (McElroy), Teelan (Ukek) Unused subs: Williamson, Redman, D Wilson, Moore.