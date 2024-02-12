Lucky 13 for Bann boxers
BANBRIDGE Boxing Club had a clean sweep of 13 Armagh/Down champions - from an entry of 13!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is the latest in a long line of successes for the Havelock Park local club.
Our picture shows, front row from left: Josh Burke, Isaac Ireland, Reuben Stevenson, Orlaith Campbell, Harrison Orr Alife Erwin , Franky Mooney.
Back row from left: Jordon Gibson, Cole Rooney, Finn Gilmore, Matt Kilpatrick, Bryan Ward, Tyler Lee.