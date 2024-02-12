Register
Lucky 13 for Bann boxers

BANBRIDGE Boxing Club had a clean sweep of 13 Armagh/Down champions - from an entry of 13!
By Michael ScottContributor
Published 12th Feb 2024, 14:09 GMT
It is the latest in a long line of successes for the Havelock Park local club.

Our picture shows, front row from left: Josh Burke, Isaac Ireland, Reuben Stevenson, Orlaith Campbell, Harrison Orr Alife Erwin , Franky Mooney.

Back row from left: Jordon Gibson, Cole Rooney, Finn Gilmore, Matt Kilpatrick, Bryan Ward, Tyler Lee.

