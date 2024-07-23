Lurgan A still on course for Division Two honours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lurgan 90 (5.5) Markethill (1.5). Lurgan A faced Markethill in their NIBA Division Two match on the Lurgan Park Green in a damp Saturday afternoon and were certainly worried when they fell behind by 13 shots across the rinks after the two opening ends.

But they gradually gained control to reduce the deficit to 9 shots after 5 with John Gilliland’s and Sam McCombes’ rinks leading 7-5 and 6-4.

The home rink took the match into top gear with McCombes’ rink setting the pace with a 16-5 lead on his rink. By the 15th end Lurgan A were 17 shots up and were well in the driving seat with victory in sight. Holding on to the 17 shots gained, they finished with a well-earned 5.5-point win over the Markethill side to hold on to top place in the Division.

Sam McCombes’ rink had a very successful afternoon’s bowling against Joe Beattie’s with McCombes’ opening up a 11-4 lead after six ends aided by a five-shot win on the sixth.

Luke Donaldson, lead and Jeff McCullough, second bowled exceptionally well being on the jack or in close proximity during their whole game to trouble their opposition all afternoon; while enabling Eileen Robson and Sam McCombes to get their bowls comfortably into the head and finish with a match-winning 28-12 to ensure a Lurgan A win.

John Gilliland and his colleagues had a tight run in their game with Alan Cassells to be 10-14 down after 10 ends and all square at 20-20 after the 17th end but a strong eight-shot finish gave the home rink a well-deserved 28-20 win and another league point.

A close encounter was a feature of the closing ends of the game between Ronan Cregan and Raymond Hunter and his young teenage son Archie at third who had a brilliant match throughout.

Cregan’s rink were on their way to pick up another league point when they led 19-12 after 17 ends but Hunter’s rink sprang into action to take the last five to tie at 19-19 for the Lurgan Four to get 0.5 points.

Alan Roberts’ rink faced a determined Markethill Four, skipped by seasoned bowler Stevie McCall and lost 15-22 mainly because of the loss of four ends over 12th to 15th ends. The Lurgan Four tried their best to get back into the game, winning four of the remainingends but sadly it wasn’t enough; eventually losing 15-22.