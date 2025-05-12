Lurgan A suffer unexpected heavy defeat at home to Donaghadee

Lurgan A 75 (1) Donaghadee 106 (6)

Lurgan A hosted Donaghadee last Saturday in their first home match of the season, hoping to secure their first win despite being without several regular players. Things looked promising early on, with Lurgan leading on three rinks after ten ends.

However, the second half of the match saw a dramatic shift in momentum as Donaghadee dominated, eventually securing a comfortable overall victory—winning on three rinks and taking the match 106–75.

On Rink 1 Ivor Mitchell, Neil Allen, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts put in a strong performance against Cameron Gaw’s rink to gain the only point by winning 29 - 20

While on Rink 2 Luke Donaldson, Jeff McCullough, Doreen Wheelan and Nigel Hamilton had an off day losing 18 – 38 to the Donaghadee Four, skipped by Mark Shannon.

Nigel Sloan, Peter Ruffold, Teri Millar and John Gilliland started off well on Rink 3 facing Robert Humphreys and his three but faded away in the second half facing strong opposition from the visitors to succumb to a 13 – 26 defeat.

On Rink 4 Darren Lavery, Stanley Watson, Alan Briggs, Ronan Cregan also got off to a great start with some great bowling from the front end, but the middle part of the game proved to be their downfall with some incredible bowling from the Donaghadee third. The final score was 15 – 22.

On Saturday Lurgan A are again at home when they face Bessbrook which is likely to be an evening start due to the B Team being at home in the Irish Junior Cup to City of Derry earlier in the day.