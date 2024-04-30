Lurgan A Suffers Narrow Loss
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last Saturday Lurgan travelled to newly promoted Ormeau for their second match of game season. In a closely fought match the away side were narrowly defeated by 2 shots and only taking home 1.5 points.
On Rink 1 Sam McCombes faced the experienced R Pauley. At 15 ends Lurgan only trailed by 3 shots (16-13). Unfortunately the away side could only manage to score 2 shots over the remaining ends allowing Ormeau to run out 20-15 winners.
Ronan Cregan’s four on the next rink had only managed to score on 7 ends but found themselves up 18-20 going into the last end. Ormeau had 3 bowls around the jack and Lurgan’s back end bowlers were unable to change the head in their favour to leave the home side with a 1 shot victory.
On Rink 3 Alan Roberts again put in a strong performance. The Lurgan 4 were unlucky to find themselves 17-10 down at 17 ends with the Ormeau skip playing a number of saving bowls. However his luck run out and Lurgan scored 11 shots in the last 4 ends to win 17-21.
Out on rink 4 J Gilliland got off to a great start leading 1-11 after 8 ends. Over the next 4 ends Ormeau clawed back the score to draw level. From then on the game was nip and tuck and at 21 ends the rinks could not be separated finishing 18 each.
Hopefully Lurgan will get back to winnings next Saturday when they entertain BETS.