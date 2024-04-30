Lurgan A Suffers Narrow Loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last Saturday Lurgan travelled to newly promoted Ormeau for their second match of game season. In a closely fought match the away side were narrowly defeated by 2 shots and only taking home 1.5 points.

On Rink 1 Sam McCombes faced the experienced R Pauley. At 15 ends Lurgan only trailed by 3 shots (16-13). Unfortunately the away side could only manage to score 2 shots over the remaining ends allowing Ormeau to run out 20-15 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronan Cregan’s four on the next rink had only managed to score on 7 ends but found themselves up 18-20 going into the last end. Ormeau had 3 bowls around the jack and Lurgan’s back end bowlers were unable to change the head in their favour to leave the home side with a 1 shot victory.

National World

On Rink 3 Alan Roberts again put in a strong performance. The Lurgan 4 were unlucky to find themselves 17-10 down at 17 ends with the Ormeau skip playing a number of saving bowls. However his luck run out and Lurgan scored 11 shots in the last 4 ends to win 17-21.

Out on rink 4 J Gilliland got off to a great start leading 1-11 after 8 ends. Over the next 4 ends Ormeau clawed back the score to draw level. From then on the game was nip and tuck and at 21 ends the rinks could not be separated finishing 18 each.