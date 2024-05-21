Lurgan A up into second place in the League
Markethill 64 (1) Lurgan A 93 (6)
Lurgan made the short trip to Markethill last week for a rearranged league match.
The green was much improved which led to a good standard of play. Lurgan finished up on three of the four rinks and won the overall score by 64-93, going home with six points.
This moves Lurgan up to second place in the league just three points behind Newcastle in NIBA Division Two.