Lurgan A up into second place in the League

By Melvyn HamiltonContributor
Published 21st May 2024, 08:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Markethill 64 (1) Lurgan A 93 (6)

Lurgan made the short trip to Markethill last week for a rearranged league match.

The green was much improved which led to a good standard of play. Lurgan finished up on three of the four rinks and won the overall score by 64-93, going home with six points.

This moves Lurgan up to second place in the league just three points behind Newcastle in NIBA Division Two.

Related topics:MarkethillNewcastleDivision Two