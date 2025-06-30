Lurgan B drop points unexpectedly in last week’s matches

Lurgan B 48 (2) Annalong 76 (5)

Lurgan’s B Team were on a high going into their Division 3 home match against Annalong last Thursday evening having won through to the Junior Cup final; while the visitors were out to avenge to last season’s defeats at the hands of the home side and so they did with a 28-shot, 5-point win.

Stanley Watson and his rink for on No 1 against Joey Chamber’s got off to a fine start to lead 7-2 after 6 ends but Chamber’s rink got into the stride to take the score to 7-7 at the halfway stage.

Watson’s rink responded well to lead 12-7 after the 13th end and held fast to win 14-10 and secure a vital Division point.

Irene Cunningham, Lurgan B Lead in action in the match at home to Annalong

Over on Rink 4 Peter Dew and his trio were squaring their match with John McCandless at 7-7 after 11 ends but with his rink gaining in confidence they gradually overcome the opposition to be 16-9 ahead going into the last end. Disaster nearly struck with the Annalong four somehow picking up 6 shots to close the gap to 16-15. The home four to still won another Division point!

Stewart Martin’s rink had an uncomfortable evening facing Jim McConville’s succumbing to a four that included four ladies who bowled outstandingly even though Stewart’s front end got mostly within inches of the jack. Unfortunately, the Lurgan B lost 7-32.

On Rink 3 Luke Donaldson’s rink had a tough night against Jim Stevenson, a very seasoned bowler and well known for his prowess on the bowling circuit. While the Lurgan B four, that included young Jake Frazer in his first competitive season, delivered some great bowls, unfortunate Jim Stevenson and his third just had the edge on some very close ends with Donaldson’s rink losing 11-19.

Donaghadee B 70 (7) Lurgan B 55 (0)

Paul Henderson, Lurgan B measuring for the shot during their home match with Annalong

Lurgan B travelled to Donaghadee last Saturday to play their B Team in a Division 3 match and were hoping for a win but it was not to be. While they put up a good fight to nearly collect 3 points from the game three of the rinks fell just short of a win to not take any points home with them.

Wilfie McCullough’s rink on Rink 1 matched David Williamson’s to 10-10 at the midpoint but lost on the next 4 ends by 9 shots for the home rink to spurt ahead by 19-10. While McCullough and his fellow bowlers won the last 3 ends it was just wasn’t enough; losing out by 19-14.

On the adjacent rink Victor Master and his trio were 15-3 down after 9 ends but he marshalled the Lurgan B troops to totally command the second half to be just 16-12 down going into the last end but unfortunately they were only able to win the last end by 2 shots and narrowly lost by 16-14.

The Lurgan four skipped by Simon Maguire enjoyed a great afternoon’s bowling facing Togneri’s home rink to be all square at 6-6 after 6 ends and then to be even at 14-14 after the 14th. A 3-shot win on the next end gave the Lurgan four the lead at 14-17.

A close finish was on the cards with Maguire’s rink putting on the pressure to at least get a point from the match but their valiant effort came to an end with the home rink taking the last 2 ends by 4 shots for the visitors to lose out by just 1 shot – 18-17.

It wasn’t a good afternoon for Stewart Martin’s rink fought hard but finished 17-10 down.

On Saturday Lurgan B are off to play Antrim Lawn in another league match on their synthetic green and hoping to bring home the points.