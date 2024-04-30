Lurgan B go top with massive home win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead from the start, Lurgan’s pulled out all the stops to win massively by 52 shots at home last Saturday afternoon; while taking the full 7 points from the match to go top of NIBA Division 3.

Gordon Whitehead, Paul Henderson, Simon Maguire and Mike Parr were ahead of Don Evan’s rink by 8-6 at the midpoint and did well to stretch their lead to 11-7 after 12 ends. Holding off stiff opposition Parr’s rink did well to finish 3 shots ahead at 15-12 to contribute a good league point towards the full point Lurgan B win.

On Rink 2 Neil Harvey, Robert Colhoun, Robert Dorman and Stewart Martin took their game in their stride to be 21-4 ahead after 10 ends; aided by a 5-shot win on the 4th end and 4-shot one on the 10th. The Castleton Four replied strongly with 6 end wins on the trot but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Lurgan Four winning 29-13 with a stylish 6-shot win on the last end.

Billy Strain on Rink 3, ably supported by Gerard Devlin, Darren Lavery and Victor Masters were in control against the visitors from the start and bowled magnificently to win 8 ends without response and to lead 29-5 after 14 ends. Although the opposition recorded a 7-shot win on the penultimate end Strain’s rink won handsomely by 30-14.

On Rink 4, John Murtagh, Stanley Watson, Michael Bunting and Gareth Bunting performed equally well to be ahead by 20-4 after 12 ends. Davy Bryans’ rink made slight comeback but Gareth Bunting’s rink took 6 shots off the last 3 ends to win by an unassailable 26-9.