Lurgan B suffers end of season Division 3 defeat

Divis 89 (6) Lurgan B 59 (1) Lurgan B met a strong promotion-seeking Divis team on the Falls Park, Belfast Green last weekend and were disappointed to not bring more points home other than the solitary well-earned point gained by Mike Parr’s rink win which has been usual for his team for most of the season.

The home side played with undeniable determination from the start being 23 shots up after five ends. In the knowledge that they needed only four points to gain promotion to Division 2 they made certain by taking the necessary rink point on three rinks and finishing their season with a 6-point win on the day.

Mike Parr, Skip on Rink 3, well supported by Robert Kennedy, John Murtagh and Stewart Martin, did the business yet again with a brilliant 15-27 win facing Sean Lagan.

Successfully mastering a tricky green from early on they went 6-10 ahead at the halfway point while taking ultimate control in the second half to win 7 ends out of the remaining 11 and finish 15-27 ahead; aided by a six-shot win on the 18th end.

Unfortunately, the other Lurgan B rinks did not cope with the tricky bowling surface and lost heavily but much credit has to go to the Lurgan side who finished in fifth place in NIBA Division 3, their best performance in years, having won 11 matches while drawing one and losing six – some of which were by the smallest of margins.