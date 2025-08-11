Lurgan Blue overcomes Dunbarton to head into second round of Veterans’ Knockout Cup

Lurgan Blue 36, Dunbarton 23

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veterans’ Team, Lurgan Blue set an early promising scene in their 1st round NIVBL Section 4A Knockout Competition at home to neighbours, Dunbarton when they led 14-2 after the opening four ends.

Maintaining that momentum throughout, they finished with a very good 36-23 win to head into the 2nd Round away to Warrenpoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Sloan, Peter Ruffold, Alan Briggs and Ronan Cregan started confidently with a 6-shot win on the 1st end to ensure a 11-3 lead after five ends over Dessie Breen’s rink.

Stephen Poots, Lurgan Blue lead delivering his bowl during the Lurgan Blue match at home to Dunbarton

Excellent bowling by Cregan’s rink took sent them into a 19-6 lead and although single shot ends were shared over the remaining ends the home produced a great 22-10 win on the day.

It was tougher encounter for Stephen Poots, Richard McClune, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts but with the adjacent rink keeping well in front of the opposition a Blue victory was never in doubt.

They started off well to be 7-2 ahead of the visitors and extended their lead to 12-5 after 11 ends, spurred on with a good 4-shot win on that end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dunbarton Four upped their game to take double shot wins and a single on the next four ends to square at 12-12 at the three-quarter stage. Roberts’ rink took single shots on the 16th and 17th ends with him delivering a brilliant bowl to dislodge the opposition lying one and win the crucial shot.

Although the Blue Four dropped a shot on the last end, they finished with a 14-13 close win.

Lurgan Red had a bye and are at home to Rathfriland in the next round.