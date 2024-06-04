Lurgan Blue take six points at Owenbeg while Red collect full points at home
and live on Freeview channel 276
With one rink winning they were able to take home six valuable league points to maintain their challenge for Section honours.
Robert Colhoun, Gerry Devlin, Declan McCabrey and Harry Cosgrove had a good run against the home opposition to lead 6-19 by the 13th end. The Lurgan Four slacked off to allow the Owenbeg team to reduce Cosgrove’s lead to 14-19 but taking single shot wins off the last 2 ends saw them home by 14-21.
Coming from Micheal Bunting and his men being 0-9 down after seven ends the Lurgan Four fought back well to dominate the second half and were unfortunate to fall short by just three shots for the Owenbeg rink to win 18-15.
Lurgan Red played a great game at home to Banbridge Blue to win and take full 10 points in their Section 4 match.
Robert Kennedy, Neil Allen, Alan Briggs and Ronan Cregan recovered from being 0-5 down after 5 ends to essentially dominate the rest of their game to win nine of the remaining ends and finish with a well-earned 23-12 win.
It was tighter encounter in the end on the adjacent rink where Ivor Mitchell, Leslie Wylie, Stephen Poots and Sam McCombes faced Eddie McCourt’s rink and were 17-7 ahead after 12 ends but McCourt’s rink upped their game to narrow the gap to five shots. The Lurgan Four stuck to the task to win 19-15 for the Reds to take the full points on the day.