Lurgan bowler excels in Fire Services International Bowls Tournament

Lurgan bowler, Christine Ruffold, playing for Wales in the Annual 2025 Fire Services International Bowls Tournament, did herself and her team proud when she was a member of the victorious team and was also on a winning rink against the other three nations – England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Christine's husband, Peter also participated in the Tournament and has done so for a number of years.

Teri Millar, 2025 Lurgan President speaking on the behalf of herself and the Club said: “Christine, your Club is very proud of your brilliant performance throughout the National Tournament and I wish to warmly congratulate on your outstanding success.”