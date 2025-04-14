Lurgan bowlers gather to see in the new season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lurgan’s season got underway on the first Saturday of this month on what turned out to be in glorious sunshine on a great bowling surface which was down to pre-season maintenance work undertaken by the Council’s greenkeeper.

Teri Millar, 2025 Club President raised the club flag followed by her mother, Mrs Carol Milllar delivering the traditional first bowl of the season with in excess of 40 members in attendance to mark the occasion; after which the usual rinks competition took place with the Winner’s Prize going to Victor Masters.

The proceedings ended with all enjoying an excellent barbecue, along with tea and refreshments beautifully prepared by members of the Ladies’ Team.

With the usual friendlies having played the A Team’s Division 1 journey commences on Saturday April 25 away to Larne team, Curran; while in Division 3 the B Team meets local rivals, Portadown who have come up this season from Division 4.

Carol Millar, mother of the 2025 Lurgan Club President, Teri Millar delivering the traditional first bowl of the season on Opening Day

The Ladies’ NIWBA Senior League Team’s League Programme gets on underway on Thursday May 8 with a home match against Newcastle and the Men’s NI Veteran’s League Teams, Lurgan Blue are away to Banbridge Black in Zone B Section 4 and Lurgan Red are at home to Rathfriland in the same Section on Monday May 4.

Club President, Teri Millar wished “the Lurgan Teams all success in the season ahead and hoped that they would enjoy their matches, that they would play hard and bring home the usual silverware.”