Lurgan Bowling Club to stage an exciting Open Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s an open invitation to all, irrespective of age and ability, to come along and perhaps try the great sport of bowls, maybe for the first time and free of charge. There’ll also be light refreshment with tea and coffee available throughout the afternoon.

All of you will be made most welcome to what is a friendly and vibrant club with qualified coaches and helpers available to get you going with bowls and equipment being provided. We would request that you wear as flat shoes as possible to protect the green.