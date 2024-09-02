Lurgan Ladies make history to win the Wingrave Cup for the first time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lurgan 55 Portadown 41 On Wednesday 28th August Lurgan Ladies travelled to Newcastle to play in the final of the prestigious Wingrave Cup against Senior League winners. Portadown. The Lurgan Team had not won this accolade before and were keen to see the cup return with them to the Lurgan Club; while also seeking their third win of the season over their local rivals.

By the ninth end they were trailing by one shot overall but they were only at the halfway point and it was still anyone’s game.

Gwen Hayes, Silvana Thompson, Irene Cunningham and Eileen Robson dominated the game from the outset on Rink 1 with the gap between the two teams increasing just as the game progressed. Lurgan led by four shots after the fifth end and by seven on the 10th.

The Lurgan ladies were unstoppable and by the 15th end they were leading by 14 shots with the score sitting at Lurgan 20 Portadown 6. The task was impossible for the Portadown team and they could not stop the domination of the Lurgan ladies with the final score Lurgan 23 Portadown 7 which ultimately led to the Lurgan Ladies’ success in this cup final.

Lurgan Ladies receiving the Wingrave Cup from 2024 NIWBA President Ann Poland

On Rink 2 Edith Poots, Genny Little, Jennifer McVeigh and Irene Doone were consistent throughout the game and kept the scores close. On the final end they were behind by three shots when the Lurgan Ladies produced three shots bringing this rink to a draw of 16 shots each.

Christine Ruffold, Susan Gardiner, Elsie McKenna and Angela Thompson on Rink 3 took the first end with an impressive 4 shots, Portadown followed this to draw even on the next two ends. By the 10th end Portadown were leading by five shots, this lead was difficult for the Lurgan Team to catch and by the final end Lurgan trailed by two shots with a score of Lurgan 16 Portadown 18.

The final score for the Wingrave Cup was Lurgan 55 Portadown 41, a deserving victory for the Lurgan Team and winning for the first time in the fifty-year history of the Cup and 60th Anniversary Year for the Club.